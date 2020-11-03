Tens of thousands take part in anti-France rally in BD

DHAKA: More than 50,000 people took part on Monday in the biggest demonstration yet in Bangladesh over French President Emmanuel Macron’s defence of the right to publish blasphemous caricatures against Islam.

The rally which started at Bangladesh’s biggest mosque was stopped from getting close to the French embassy where security has been stepped up amid mounting tensions over Macron’s comments.

The march was more than two kilometres long and crowds -- ignoring coronavirus social distancing rules -- carried effigies of Macron, caricatures and a fake coffin for the French president.

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the third major anti-France protest in the past week while organisers said there were more than 100,000. Protesters chanted "We are all soldiers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)", "We are not afraid of bullets or bombs" and "Macron, you are in danger." They burned one effigy of the French leader.

Police put up a barbed wire barricade across a major road to stop the demonstrators getting close to Dhaka’s embassy district and the event broke up without trouble. Demonstrations have been held in many Muslim majority countries after Macron defended France’s freedom of speech laws, in the wake of the killing of a teacher who had shown blasphemous caricatures to his class.

Around 3,000 people also demonstrated on Monday outside the French embassy in Jakarta in Indonesia -- the world’s biggest Muslim majority nation -- according to police. Protesters burned pictures of Macron and waved placards emblazoned with a shoeprint on his face and others depicting the French leader with devil horns.

Monday’s rally in Bangladesh was called by Hefazat-i-Islami, one of the biggest Muslim political groups in the country of 168 million people. Organisers said police had prevented thousands of others from joining the rally by stopping buses, trucks, and cars from entering the capital.

Junaid Babunagari, the firebrand deputy chief of Hezafat, called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make the Bangladesh parliament condemn Macron. "I call on traders to throw away French products. I ask the UN to take stern action against France," he told the rally.

Bangladesh’s government has so far not commented on France or the protests. Other Hefazat leaders said Macron must apologise to Muslims around the world.