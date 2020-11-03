close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
AFP
November 3, 2020

Military rivals meet in Libya

World

AFP
November 3, 2020

GHADAMES, Libya: Rival Libyan military officers arrived on Monday for talks held for the first time on home soil following a ceasefire deal last month, an AFP reporter said.

Formal talks will begin later on Monday evening, said the AFP reporter present, with discussions tackling the "implementation of the ceasefire agreement," according to the United Nations.

