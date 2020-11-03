Military rivals meet in Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHADAMES, Libya: Rival Libyan military officers arrived on Monday for talks held for the first time on home soil following a ceasefire deal last month, an AFP reporter said.
Formal talks will begin later on Monday evening, said the AFP reporter present, with discussions tackling the "implementation of the ceasefire agreement," according to the United Nations.