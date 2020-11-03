Tanzanian leaders arrested

Dar es Salaam: Tanzanian police on Monday briefly arrested defeated presidential candidate Tundu Lissu after rounding up other top opposition leaders who have called mass protests against an election they say was riddled with fraud.

Chadema and fellow opposition party ACT-Wazalendo rejected results which saw President John Magufuli win a second term with 84 percent of results and his ruling party take 97 percent of seats in parliament.

Lissu garnered only 13 percent of the vote, a result which cannot be contested in court, and said the only option available was "to take this to the people". The opposition called for mass protests starting on Monday and demanded fresh elections.