Valuable foresight

Foresight isn't everything, but in reaching good policy decisions, it may be a whole lot. Effective decisions are largely a consequence of decision-makers’ ability to look beyond the obvious. There can be many means to develop foresight capacity, but certainly expertise, sound judgement, and domain and local knowledge come in handy – indeed a tall order to collectively accumulate in one’s lifetime.

Foresight capacity is nonetheless essential when decisions are affecting the lives and livelihoods of 220 million people. A trait that may be consciously inculcated by those aspiring to make decisions at critical offices in public life.

Let us set a stage for our hypothesis of foresight as a crucial trait. We evaluate the wheat scenario in this context to see if foresight could have helped avoid a shortfall as well as an abnormal price hike. We will consider the broader aspects of productivity and efficiency losses as ceteris paribus. We also contend with the fact that demand and supply numbers can be fuzzy and, as usual, reading between the lines is the real test.

The hypothesis to be tested is whether foresight could have achieved a preferable outcome in the context of the existing wheat crisis. Well, let us rewind to the sowing season of 2019-2020.

Wheat is a Rabi crop that is grown in the winter season. In Pakistan, wheat is sowed from October to December and harvested from March to May. Wheat flour contributes nearly 72 percent of Pakistan's daily caloric intake. Per capita wheat consumption is close to 124 kg per year, one of the highest in the world. Wheat is a key crop grown by almost 80 percent of farmers on an area of nearly 9.2 million hectares (Mha) – approximately 40 percent of Pakistan’s cultivated land. It has a substantive contribution to GDP growth.

The government traditionally announces a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat, considering its criticality as food intake and income for the rural economy. Foresight would suggest announcing an MSP before sowing – an ideal time to incentivize the farmer to cultivate adequately.

The wheat MSP was raised to Rs1400 in March 2020, when harvesting season was about to commence. This may have been useful to give famers a better income but hardly instrumental in ensuring an adequate crop for the 220 million. Earlier, the MSP was revised twice in November 2019, changing the price to Rs1350 and then to Rs1365 in the same month – also too little too late. Foresight would have helped us make a better call.

Now let us consider whether the extent of price change was enough to alter behaviour. The ability to answer that question requires our best foresight. The fundamentals of wheat production had moved. A near 50 percent rupee adjustment made exports and illegal trade profitable, imports dearer and cost of cultivation expensive. At this time, a delayed increase in MSP by a mere 3.6 percent in November and another 1.6 percent in March 2020 may not have been enough. A more appropriate price incentive at the time of sowing may have resulted in a different outcome.

As early as January 2020, some fora had started highlighting that sowing of wheat has been reduced from expected 9.2 to 8.4 Mha tons, pointing to a higher fertiliser prices and other factors. These elements, coupled with a minor impact of rains, led to a lower production of 25.6 million tonnes (Mt) well short of a target of 27.03 Mt set for 2020 and a minimum demand of 27.5 Mt. Self sufficiency was broken after almost two decades.

A carryover stock at the lowest level in a decade and a supply-demand deficit coupled with illegal movement across borders was constraining availability. In this uncomfortable scenario, a monumental government procurement target of 8 million tons may have further restricted availability – ineffectual foresight.

Imports had become inevitable and timing was everything. Imports were slow to fill the gap as demand pressures exacerbated the price. Wheat price, as per the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, for the week ending on 15-10-2020 climbed to Rs2096/40kg with imports costing from Rs1650 to Rs1977/40kg CNF at Karachi.

Such is the story of short-termism in Pakistan economy. Day-to-day management with foresight remains to be indispensable. Richard Slaughter, a scholar in future studies, has defined ‘foresight’ as “the ability to create and maintain a high-quality, coherent and functional forward view, and to use the insights arising in useful organizational ways”. He couldn’t have put it better. Until our systems produce and use valuable data, and research supports the decision-making process, foresight is a core competency that provides a competitive advantage in navigating iffy positions.

Day-to-day management can falter and it could be a false expectation of governments being omniscient. This analysis helps us recognize the need to forge policies that create automaticity of matching demand and supply through a well-regulated agriculture market mechanism. Our long-run endeavour is and must be to focus on efficiency and productivity.

In the meantime, concentrated management and coordinated decisions entrusted to those with contextual knowledge, good gut and local expertise may help. For the rest of us who will be tomorrow’s leaders, making foresight an integral part of learning may be a helpful tool.

The writer is former advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan.

