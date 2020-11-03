Our only hope

Since the PTI came to power, the people have been facing continuous hardships. The PTI-led government is opposite of what the party promised during its election campaigns. During the last two years, the government did nothing for the welfare of the people. From medicines and food items to electricity, everything has become out of reach. In the past two years, it’s now the third time that prices of medicines have increased. The rate of gold, petrol, flour and sugar are already at their highest. For the people, life has become a ‘bed of thorns’. We had high expectations from Imran Khan. Even though the Imran Khan-led government has succeeded in developing a positive image of the country, it hasn’t paid any attention to the country’s domestic issues.

It should be the government’s priority to provide basic facilities to the people. Instead of responding to what was said in the PDM’s rallies, the PTI should pay attention to the uncontrolled price hike. Rising inflation is the only factor that is tarnishing the popularity of the ruling party.

Nazir Ahmed Kubar

Thari Mirwah