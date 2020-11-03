Gold prices rise Rs1,100/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs1,100/tola to Rs113,200 per tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Monday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs943 to Rs97,051. In the international market, bullion rates increased $10 to $1,889/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates stood the same at Rs1,200/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also remained unchanged at Rs1,028.80, it added.