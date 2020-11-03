No yarn shortage in country: APTMA

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has said that there was no shortage of yarn in the country, a statement said on Monday.

The cotton yarn imports in the first quarter of FY2020 last year was 1,1047 tons, while it rose to 1,3976 tons in the first quarter of FY2021, showing an increase of 27 percent. Similarly, yarn exports also reduced significantly, while yarn production in the country increased, signifying enhanced yarn supply to further processing and value addition in the country.

The export-oriented sectors of Pakistan have shown extraordinary growth and exceeded targets, outperforming regional players, it said, adding that in September 2020, there was 11.3 percent surge in textile exports, leading to the impressive export volume of $3,469.5 million in July-September (FY2020/21).