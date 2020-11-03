Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee ended stronger against the dollar for the 12th consecutive session on Monday, amid increased inflows of the US dollar and soft demand, and dealers said the local unit was expected to stay steady in the coming days.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160.11 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 160.26. The rupee gained 40 paisas to settle at 160 to the dollar in the open market.

“Inflows have been healthy in the market, which has increased the rupee’s value against the greenback,” a currency dealer said. “The supplies are greater than the demand in the market that’s why the currency is strengthening.”

Dealers said healthy inflows and improvement in the external current account should keep the rupee stable around 160 level against the dollar in the coming sessions. The State Bank of Pakistan is likely to see an outflow of around $3 billion from its forex reserves in the next three months.

However, analysts are expecting inflows that may surpass the likely outflows, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves are estimated to increase more than $20 billion.