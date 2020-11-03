World equities advance on eve of US election

London: Global equity markets mostly rose Monday after last week´s painful global sell-off, with attention focused on the US presidential election and a backdrop of rising coronavirus infections across the United States and Europe.

After a hesitant start, Europe rebounded sharply as dealers shrugged off a growing number of virus lockdowns in the region, including in England, though analysts cautioned against complacency.

In afternoon deals, London gained 1.3 percent while Frankfurt and Paris each rose by around 2.0 percent. Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow gaining 1.2 percent. Oil prices slid as the reimposition of lockdowns caused worries about demand, while selling was fanned by a pick-up in Libyan output.

"It´s an encouraging rebound that we are seeing -- but I am not getting carried away yet," OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP. "There are so many major risk events over the next few days," he warned, adding that a contested US vote would be "the worst possible outcome".

Asia was buoyed by upbeat Chinese PMI manufacturing data published over the weekend as the world´s second biggest economy regains strength. "Perhaps the PMI data is giving these markets a bit of a bump but even this is not anything to get too excited about," added Erlam.

"Europe is going back into lockdown and it may just be a matter of time until the US follows suit." After months of rallying from March lows, equities were brought to a juddering halt in October as virus cases surged, forcing European governments to reimpose tough lockdown measures that plunged a tentative economic rebound into chaos.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the weekend said England would implement a four-week lockdown from Thursday to temper a second wave, with similar measures taken by Austria, France, Greece, Ireland and Portugal.