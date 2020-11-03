Tail-ends droughtish as abiana-evading landlords bend irrigation system

KARACHI: Sher Muhammad Mahar, a grower and the chair of 92 farmers’ organisations working at Ghotki Canal, is deeply concerned over the rising political influence in the water distribution system at the hands of powerful landlords that deprives tail-end farmers of their fair share.

Mahar belongs to tail-end areas and has been facing difficulties in getting his share of irrigation water like other farmers. “This approach leads to mismanagement in the irrigation system on which the entire agriculture economy depends,” said Mahar recounting the difficulties, the farmers have been experiencing.

He said, after a long-awaited upgrade in old infrastructure of watercourses and distributaries, the tail-end farmers were finally able to receive water to cultivate their lands. Zahid Bhurgari, another tail-end farmer at Nara canal, said previously watercourses and branches were being opened and closed with sandbags, a traditional method of doing it, but almost all tail-end farmers were unable to get their share of water. “Major portions of lands remained barren for many years,” Bhurgari added.

Now the same old system has been replaced with new infrastructures under the World Bank funded Water Sector Improvement Project (WISP) and farmers are able to get water to irrigate their lands.

The project, which was launched by Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) in 2007, has been completed with the support of farmers at various distributaries. The project, aimed at bringing institutional reforms, constituted farmers’ organisations, water boards, and associations at six out of 14 canals (of the province), which feed the agricultural land through around 45,000 watercourses.

Idrees Rajput, former secretary irrigation and water expert in his remarks, claims to have contributed to this project at the initial stage and says there are some gaps that need to be bridged to make the system transparent.

“The huge irrigation system in the province has always been disrupted, creating water shortage in distributaries because of the influence of landlords,” Rajput said. Appreciating the reforms, he said the influence of landlords should be curtailed to run the system smoothly most of them (landlords) seemed reluctant to pay the due abiana (irrigation water tax) properly.

“The farmers’ organisations are responsible for collecting revenue (abiana) but are unable to do so. If collected properly, this amount can be utilised for maintaining infrastructure to ensure equal water share to farmers in head and tail-end areas,” Rajput said.

Commenting on the issue, Abdul Basit Soomro, Chairman SIDA, realised the fact that there might be gaps in revenue generation mechanism, which he said would be filled soon. Soomro said they were motivating farmers’ organisations to make sure abiana was collected properly so that they could initiate our own projects for irrigation water management.

Despite these gaps, he said, “there has been some notable achievements and tail-end farmers in are getting water share”. For example, previous year Badin district farmers had experienced water shortage, but this time around they received proper water to cultivate their crops, he added.

Soomro said they were working to take over all 14 canals, whereas the remaining would have area water boards to improve efficiency of their systems. “This will be a revolution to improve water system to overcome losses, because, the entire agriculture economy depends on irrigation system,” he emphasised.

Jamal Mangan, project director WISP, said they wanted to bridge the gaps in mega Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD), which previously was designed to take 4000 cusecs of water and it would be widened to take 12,000 cusecs to avoid breaches. “Because there is an outcry that this faulty project always causes breaches due to monsoon rain water pressure. It happened because of capacity to flow water to its ultimate end sea,” Mangan added.

The recent rains and flood also mounted pressure on LBOD, which breached at three points and destroyed standing crops and villages in a wide area. The farmer organisations have already raised the issue of poor LBOD system at major forums of legislative assemblies and the government, demanding intervention in terms of upgrades to avoid losses.

Mansoor Ahmed Memon, chief engineer at Nara Canal, who also has a contribution in the project, said now the life of the canal had increased for the next 100 years. Memon shared how much pressure he faced from different sides while trying to improve the irrigation system by upgrading infrastructures and replacing the old systems. But, he claims to have continued working to ensure distribution of water to tail-end farmers.

For this achievement, he gave credit to the tail-end community farmers, who extended their unwavering cooperation in completing the task. “Community farmers are the main stakeholders in the irrigation system, whose advises should be kept in mind,” Memon said.

Ehsan Leghari, coordinator of different projects under the provincial government, said, “The farmers are natural custodians and should be encouraged to work together with the project implementing teams”. “The farmers have traditional knowledge and know the system and they can contribute to implement the similar projects with their efficiency.”

Leghari said there might be failures in the project and institutional reforms, but he encouraged the farmers, who were able to reach doors of officials and listen to the issues. He said leading landlords never accepted the government officials to intervene in their own ruling system in the rural areas. “They must realise they need technical support to bring reforms in the irrigation system so they may receive proper water share and cultivate their crops,” Leghari said.

Aijaz Alam, a representative of private consultant firm, which contributed to implementation of the project, said it was the model project, which improved the efficiency of irrigation system, canals, and its associated structures. “There are harsh climate conditions in which the rural people seem vulnerable to face,” Alam added.

He said the rural area communities live below the poverty line due to the water scarcity and gaps in transparency of its distribution system.