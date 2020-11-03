CPI inches down to 8.9pc in October

ISLAMABAD: Annual consumer inflation eased to 8.9 percent in October from 11 percent in the same month a year earlier and 9 percent in September despite food prices that have biggest weight in the index recorded double-digit growth, official data showed on Monday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation general increased 1.7 percent month-on-month in October as compared to an increase of 1.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.8 percent in October 2019. Non-perishable food prices rose 18.01 percent in October over the same month a year earlier and prices of perishable foods increased 10.16 percent year-on-year. In July-October, CPI reading came at 8.86 percent compared to 10.32 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier and 6.19 percent in 2018/19.

Average inflation is expected to fall within the range of 7 to 9 percent during FY21, rather than marginally below, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). “The forecast for inflation has risen slightly, primarily due to recent supply side shocks to food prices,” the SBP said in a statement last month when it decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent “The stance of monetary policy remained appropriate to provide needed support to the emerging recovery, while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored and maintaining financial stability,” it said.

CPI inflation urban increased 7.3 percent year-on-year in October compared to an increase of 7.7 percent in the previous month and 10.9 percent in October 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased 1.3 percent in October compared to an increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6 percent in October 2019, according to the PBS.

CPI inflation rural increased 11.3 percent year-on-year in October compared to an increase of 11.1 percent in the previous month and 11.3 percent in October 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased 2.4 percent in October compared to an increase of 2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 2.2 percent in October 2019. The SBP said core inflation has been relatively stable and demand-side risks to inflation remain well-contained.

“The inflation outlook is also subject to certain risks. On the upside, risks revolve around food prices, especially in the wake of recent flood-related damages and potential locust attacks. On the downside, the main risk stems from a lower-than-expected pickup in domestic activity,” it said. Measured by non-food non-energy, urban CPI increased 5.6 percent year-on-year in October compared to an increase of 5.5 percent in the previous month and 7.7 percent in October 2019. It increased 0.6 percent in October compared to increase of 0.3 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.5 percent in corresponding month of last year. Measured by non-food non-energy, rural CPI increased 7.6 percent year-on-year in October compared to an increase of 7.8 percent in the previous month and 8.6 percent in October 2019. It increased 0.6 percent month-on-month in October compared to an increase of 0.4 percent in previous month, and an increase of 0.7 percent in corresponding month of last year.