Bank complaints up 50.7pc

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Pakistan received 19,028 complaints against banks from January 1 to September 30, 2020, compared with 12,624 complaints received during the same period last year, depicting an increase of 50.7 percent, a statement said on Monday.

These complaints also include around 11,092 received on the prime minister‘s portal relating to banking issues, it added. The increase in the number of complaints represents the confidence of the general public in the working of the institution of Banking Mohtasib.

The Banking Mohtasib Secretariat disposed of 13,488 complaints from January 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020. “In spite of COVID-19, major increase has been observed in the number of complaints lodged with the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan against the alleged frauds, forgeries and other irregularities during the first nine months of the current calendar year, compared with the same period last year,” it said.

“The role of Banking Mohtasib is to resolve the grievances of the banking customers amicably, speedily and free-of-charge. It also protects the interest of the depositors and ensures that banks not only comply with the prescribed rules and regulations of the State Bank of Pakistan, but also apply them in a fair and judicious manner.”