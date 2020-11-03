People’s problems

It seems that the prime minister is more interested in insignificant issues and doesn’t pay any attention to problems faced by the people. The issue of the astronomical prices of food items needs the PM’s attention on an urgent basis. But he has taken no action so far to tackle this issue and provide some relief to the people.

Imran Malik

Islamabad

*****

The country is currently in the grip of rising inflation and unemployment. The situation has worsened due to the coronavirus-led economic crisis. However, uncontrolled inflation accompanied by the shortage of wheat and sugar is not new to the people of Pakistan. In the 1970s, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto introduced a system of ration cards to control the distribution of basic commodities. Several Utility Stores were also opened to provide the basic food items to the people at reasonable rates. However, these steps could not really solve the problems being faced by people. In the recent past, we have seen severe shortages of wheat and sugar.

For example, during the tenure of the PML-N, sugar prices surged beyond Rs100 per kg and did not return to normal for a long time. The CM Punjab started the ‘sasti roti’ project, which also became a victim of corruption and mismanagement. The mafias and cartels controlling the supply of commodities are strong in Pakistan and no government has really been able to do anything about it. It seems that the current government has also fallen victim to such mafias and prices of commodities are going off the roof.

I fail to understand that the opposition parties which are so wary of inflation were never too concerned when the same happened in their tenure. Similarly, the current government seems to have forgotten how the PTI took out protests during the PPP and PML-N governments against inflation and unemployment. I hope and pray that for once all parties sit together and decide how to get rid of these mafias forever. Otherwise, we will keep witnessing shortages that are deliberately created so that hoarders can make billions.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad