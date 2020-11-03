Disturbing discourse

Once again, India and its hysterical media seems to have led to the setting of political discourse in Pakistan. This time an admittedly irresponsible statement, regarding Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan, by former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq was picked up by the Indian media and twisted and distorted and amped up in its usual manner. As an experienced politician, there is no doubt that Ayaz Sadiq should have been more cautious in the language he chose to use for his remarks, which in the first place seemed rather pointless in any case. An issue that has long been done and dusted being dredged up makes little sense.

That said, both the PML-N and Ayaz Sadiq himself have said that this was a personal statement and not the party line. They have also said that the Indian media has played its usual gimmicks and given different twists to the statement, essentially making it sound worse than it was. And, while the statement was unnecessary, the calls for treason cases and labels of disloyalty being handed down to Ayaz Sadiq are hardly mature or in any way helpful. In fact, with posters likening him to Abhinandan and with ministers openly linking opposition members with India and Israel, the situation has become much more disturbing than it ought to have been. We repeat, as we have before, that this unfortunate tradition of handing out loyalty and disloyalty certificates to politicians has to end. If it's one party on the receiving end one day, it can easily be another party another day.

This unfortunate situation has also come to pass in such a glaring manner due to the extreme polarisation we see in Pakistani politics these days. The way the ruling party and opposition parties are having a go at each other almost at every forum has now resulted in discourse descending to a level where saying this is 'political point-scoring' would be an extreme understatement. A word of caution: if every Pakistani government starts taking the hysterical and rabble-rousing Indian media seriously, we will lose whatever sanity (if any) is left in the political sphere. It's time for everyone to step back, take a deep breath and seriously rethink which way politics is headed.