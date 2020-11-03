Nation prepares to stop for a Melbourne Cup behind closed doors

MELBOURNE: Australia’s “race that stops a nation” will on Tuesday (today) be staged in front of empty grandstands, devoid of the roars from tens of thousands of punters when the Melbourne Cup is run behind closed doors for the first time in its long history.

Held on the first Tuesday of November since 1876, the punishing 3200 metre (two-mile) handicap is so important that race day is a public holiday in the state that hosts it, Victoria, with the winning horse becoming a household name in Australia.

Hordes of colourfully-dressed spectators usually flock to Flemington for a boozy day out, but the track will be eerily quiet this year because of Covid-19 restrictions with fans instead huddled around televisions, radios and live streams.

Melbourne emerged from months of coronavirus lockdown last week, sparking hopes that some spectators would be allowed, only for organisers to decide it was too soon. “While we are very disappointed not to be able to welcome our members and racegoers to Cup Week, we understand the (Victoria) government’s commitment to keeping our community safe,” said Victoria Racing chairman Amanda Elliott.

With cricket’s Boxing Day Test match, the Australian Open tennis and Australian Formula One Grand Prix all scheduled to take place in the next few months, the Melbourne Cup heralds the return of top-level sport to the city.