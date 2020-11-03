‘There is room in the cinemas because studios are pulling their films out’

After the Bond film was delayed, young filmmaker Guy Davies started cold-calling cinemas to find screens for his debut Philophobia.

It has been a tough time for cinemas of late. After the release of James Bond film No Time To Die was delayed until next year, Cineworlds and Picturehouses temporarily closed all their UK sites, while nearly a quarter of Vue cinemas will be shut three days a week.

Almost every blockbuster we were looking forward to in 2020 – including Black Widow, Fast &Furious 9 and Top Gun: Maverick – has been delayed, leaving the cinemas that are still open with a lot of empty screens.

And that is where the Gloucestershire-based filmmaker Guy Davies, 29, saw an opportunity for his low-budget coming-of-age story Philophobia. “It happened that this just created more space for us when cinemas decided to stay open,” he says over Zoom from his little attic office.

“I thought ‘There is room in the cinemas right now because studios are pulling their films out and we’ve got a film that has done well on the festival circuit’ so I just thought I would have a crack. I started with local cinemas because I was only trying to get four or five to be honest, and then once I had a few I thought maybe I should try and expand this so I went a little bit further afield.

“Then once I got a few more, I started receiving phone calls from cinema programmers saying ‘We have seen the trailer, it looks good, can we check it out? And it spread really quickly in a matter of a few days, after I got the first few.”

Now the film, which is Davies’ debut feature, will be released in 50 cinemas around the country, including in London’s Leicester Square. The film’s story of adolescent schoolboys, filmed in Davies’ home town of Stroud and even in his old school, was inspired by a short written by his friend, Matthew Brawley, about their teenage days spent on the roof of the local library.

“I drew a lot of inspiration from an amalgamation of my friendships and the sort of people I went to school with, the people I grew up with. There are a lot of similar traits that people have, no-one is specifically this person, it’s just the sort of people in the town.”In the film, one week of school remains for aspiring writer Kai and his friends.

How they choose to spend this time awakens sexual desires, costs one of them their life and leaves them all changed forever. It features up-and-coming talent – led by Joshua Glenister who has appeared in Holby City – rather than big stars, and Davies pulled the money together after landing a write-up in the local paper.

“The Stroud News And Journal have been incredibly supportive the entire way through this process, I got in touch with them and they wrote a little piece saying I was doing this film, someone read it and got in touch and we went to a cafe and that is how I got my first chunk of money, and then I just went from there.

“I made a list of local people that had some kind of influence or might know people that might want to invest and politely got in touch, but 90 per cent of the money was funded locally, maybe even 95 per cent.”

Davies, who studied film in New York and previously worked in junior production roles including on the set of the BBC’s Sherlock, said he always wanted to release the film in cinemas.

He took inspiration from the success of young romance After We Collided, which was independently released on 47 screens in September, without conventional distribution and an advertising budget.

It became the second highest grossing film since the lockdown, beaten only by Christopher Nolan’s time-bending blockbuster Tenet, and made more than £3 million.“I had ambitions to be in the cinemas whereas most of the distribution offers especially for a film of our scale, we don’t have famous leads, I’m sure they were sensible, but my goals were a bit too optimistic. But it’s worked out!

“I made a list of cinemas, starting with independent cinemas, that I thought would be good for the film, and scoured the internet for the contact details of the people who book the films and if I couldn’t find them I just rang the box office at the cinema and asked who to talk to.

“This is my first film and it was shot for cinema, that is just what I did.“I really had cinemas in mind from the beginning, it was always part of the goal and I feel the film plays a lot better in cinemas because I made it for there.”

But while he’s hitched his wagon to a theatrical release, Davies is conscious that this is a critical time for cinemas.“It is worrying,” he says. “For me, I always prefer to go and see a film in the cinema so from a personal point of view I would be gutted if the cinemas don’t survive, especially the independent cinemas.

“One of the benefits of the independent cinema is they have more of a free rein to screen the sort of things that you wouldn’t normally see and I’ve seen so many amazing films on the festival circuit that just never really see the light of day. It’s sad but the independent cinemas at least give them a platform to screen.” Philophobia is out now in UK cinemas.