Fayyaz Chohan removed as Punjab info minister

LAHORE: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has been removed as Punjab’s information minister, read a notification on Monday.Two other ministers along with Chohan have also been removed, said the notification. Firdous Ashiq Awan — who previously served as the prime minister’s special assistant on information — has been appointed as the special assistant to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. The notification further said Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab’s information department will be headed by Awan. The other two ministers removed by the provincial government are Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, who was the minister for cooperatives, and Zawar Hussain Warraich, who was serving as the minister for prisons.