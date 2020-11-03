Tommy Robinson held after rally in London

LONDON: Former EDL leader Tommy Robinson appears to have been arrested during a heated rally in London.Images on social media show him being led away by police officers. Robinson, 37, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, co-founded the far-right EDL (English Defence League) in 2009.

The Metropolitan Police said they arrested a man who was at a rally at Speakers’ Corner in Hyde Park, central London, on Sunday. A spokesman said: “At 14:44hrs a man aged in his 30s was arrested under the coronavirus regulations for holding or being involved in the holding of the event. He has been taken into police custody.”