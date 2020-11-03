close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 3, 2020

Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

Top Story

 
November 3, 2020

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

Latest News

More From Top Story