Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Regional security situation, Afghan peace process with particular reference to border management and way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.