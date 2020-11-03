Motorway rape case: Key suspect Abid remanded in police custody till 17th

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in the motorway gang-rape case, to the police on 15-day physical remand.

ATC judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the authorities produced Malhi on expiry of his judicial remand. A prosecutor told the court that the process of identification parade had been completed during the judicial remand. He pleaded with the court to hand over the suspect to the police on 30-day physical remand for investigation and recovery of pistol and other items. However, the court remanded him in police custody for 15 days and ordered for him to be produced on November 17.

Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, a co-accused in the case, is on physical remand and he would be produced in the court on November 7 on the expiry of his remand period. Malhi was arrested by the police on October 12. On September 9, Malhi and Ali allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.A First Information Report (FIR) of the incident was lodged by the Gujjarpura police station under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).