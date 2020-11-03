Abbasi wants NAB’s immediate abolition

KARACHI/LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday demanded the abolition of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) immediately “to put the country back on development track”.

Talking to the media in Karachi after attending PSO illegal appointments case hearing, he said: “Those who started the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project enjoy no immunity but the people running the CPEC today are being given the immunity from accountability.”

Abbasi said the country was passing through strange times. He claimed the government was giving immunity to people who were running the CPEC as the National Assembly had passed a bill that bars the NAB from taking action against the officials of the CPEC Authority.

He also said whatsoever had been said by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had been said in the National Assembly and the people should be shown what Sadiq had said. The former prime minister said even the NAB officials used to say that there were no corruption charges against them. “It’s been over two years yet we are unaware of allegations levelled against us. This government is busy taking political revenge while economy, industry and investment sectors are suffering badly,” he said.

Referring to alleged abduction of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh in connection with PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar’s arrest, Abbasi said: “It’s been two weeks the case is unresolved. We are awaiting a suo moto notice by Supreme Court regarding the issue of IGP Sindh”.

The PML-N leader further stated that instead of focusing on developmental projects the government was busy framing cases of treason against the opposition.

Abbasi claimed that corruption in sugar and wheat crises had topped Rs300 and Rs400 billion, respectively, adding: “Inflation has increased problems of masses due to incompetence of the incumbent government”.

Meanwhile, the accountability court adjourned the hearing of the case against Abbasi and others till November 30. During the proceedings, the statement of NAB witness Rashid Ali was recorded, however, it could not be completed. The court summoned the NAB witness for completion of the statement on the next date of hearing.

Separately, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal told the media in Lahore that current rule of oppression was about to end soon as legs of rulers were already shaking and vowed to continue opposition movement till the government was sent packing.

He also condemned bringing Shahbaz Sharif in an armoured vehicle for hearing at accountability court and accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of resorting to personal vengeance against PML-N leaders.

Meanwhile PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the attitude towards Hamza Shahbaz in the jail was visible to everyone. She said Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza had been unjustly detained and warned that Prime Minister Khan will be held accountable if anything happens to the PML-N president.

Reacting to former premier Abbasi’s statement, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said those who defend corruption of their masters all day and spread Indian narrative were talking about character.

He claimed that the erstwhile premier received billions of rupees from Indian accounts. “Khaqan Abbasi does not want to get himself accountable and was appointed by Nawaz Sharif as his successor due to his expertise in corruption. PML-N agenda against national institutions is shameful,” he commented.