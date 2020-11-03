NCC meets today as Covid rears its head again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 today as the government is considering introducing additional steps to deal with the resurgence of coronavirus in the country.

The development came hours after Planning Minister Asad Umar said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) would table its recommendations at a meeting of the NCC on Covid-19 on Tuesday to curb the second wave of the pandemic. Umar, who is also Chairman of the NCOC, said in a tweet: “The NCOC discussed additional measures today to control the rising spread of Covid-19. Recommendations will be tabled in the NCC being called for tomorrow.” The minister continued: “Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity.” The Prime Minister will be briefed by the NCOC on the coronavirus situation.

While Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood clarified on Monday that educational institutions are not being closed. “Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are NOT being closed,” he announced in a tweet.

He stated the government will continue to monitor the health of students, teachers and school staff “but at the moment no such decision (about closing schools or educational institutions) has been made”.

The federal authorities have issued multiple warnings in the past few days for the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs as a second wave hits the country. Last week, NCOC issued fresh rules regarding the closure of wedding halls and shopping malls and made the wearing of face mask mandatory.

“NCOC has tightened restrictions on some high-risk public activities but the rising spread of the disease can only be controlled if people believe in the need for precautions,” said Umar. Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 12 deaths and 1,123 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, as the number of positive cases surged to 335,093 in the country. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,835, according to official figures.

Till now 146,331 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 104,554 in Punjab; 39,649 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK); 20,089 in Islamabad; 15,954 in Balochistan; 4,237 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and 4,279 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Furthermore, 2,631 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Sindh; 2,365 in Punjab; 1,279 in KPK; 151 in Balochistan; 222 in Islamabad; 92 in GB and 95 in AJK.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,486,843 coronavirus tests and 27,953 in last 24 hours. A total 315,016 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country, whereas 707 coronavirus patients are in critical condition.