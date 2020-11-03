close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

Gold seized at Torkham

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: Border authorities at Torkham foiled a bid to smuggle gold to Afghanistan, official sources said on Monday.The sources said that a container truck (K-6286) was stopped and 2176 grams of gold was recovered from it. The driver Rafiullah, a resident of Landikotal, was arrested and his truck confiscated, the officials said. The container was on way to Kabul. According to officials, the worth of the seized gold in the open market is Rs23 million.

