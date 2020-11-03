PPP warns of countrywide agitation if GB polls rigged

MULTAN: PPP South Punjab senior vice president Khawaja Rizwan Alam has said that the government has failed to introduce good governance in the country.

Talking to journalists here on Monday, the PPP leader said that inflation was increasing speedily day by day. The middle class was vanishing while price-hike was making the life of working classes miserable and painful. He claimed that the PPP government led by the then president Asif Ali Zardari and premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani had delivered much better despite critical situation in the country. Khawaja Rizwan Alam said that the rulers had brought the highest inflation rate in the history due to incompetency. He warned that the government would face strong countrywide agitation from every nook and corner under the leadership of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in case elections in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were rigged. The rulers were using every tactic to sabotage the movement from the platform of the PDM after APC, he claimed.

Dacoit, 3 Dolphin Force personnel injured in encounter: A dacoit and three Dolphin Force personnel were injured during an encounter on Hazori Bagh Road here on Monday. The Dolphin Force personnel intercepted two suspects riding on a bike near Pakistan Chowk. On seeing the police, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police and tried to flee from the spot. To it, the Dolphin Force personnel chased the dacoits.

In the meantime, the dacoits and the police exchanged fire. As a result, one dacoit later identified as Umair was injured while his accomplice Abdur Razaq managed to escape from the spot. The police recovered a pistol, a repeater and a bike from the injured bandit. Three Dolphin Force personnel, Muhammad Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Sohail, were also injured in the encounter. Kotwali police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Hassan Raza Khan visited the Nishtar Hospital and inquired after the injured cops. Call to restore students unions: Participants in the IJT South Punjab road caravan have demanded the government restore students unions and increase education budget. The IJT road caravan participants criticised the government for policies against education, which had massively caused a serious decline in education. Speaking on the occasion when the caravan reached at Chowk Ghanta Ghar after passing Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Vehari, IJT South Punjab Nazim Saad Saeed criticised the government’s policies about education system. He said that education plays an important role in the development of the country and the nation but the government had become an enemy of education. Poor students were being persecuted by increasing fees. In order to stop and end to this persecution, the IJT had started this road caravan, he clarified.