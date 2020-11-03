Crackdown on violators of corona SOPs

The district administration continued crackdown against the violators of the standard operating procedures (SoPs) set by the government to check the spread of the Covid-19 in the provincial capital. The district administration said that two major shoe stores were sealed on Grand Trunk Road and their managers arrested for violation of the SoPs.

A commercial plaza was sealed on the Bara Road while a restaurant manager in Saddar was arrested for the violation. The official also sealed four restaurants in Hayatabad and arrested their managers. Scores of managers of filing stations were also arrested. Nineteen stores were sealed in various areas. Around 23 shopkeepers were arrested on the Old Bara Road and 65 shops were sealed. The administration official said the violations of the SOPs contributed to the second wave of the coronavirus.

The official said that traders and general public were reminded to follow the SoPs to avoid the spread of the coronavirus but people did not heed the warning that prompted the administration to take action against them.