Controversial remarks: ANP sets deadline for interior minister’s resignation

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party has demanded the resignation of Interior Minister retired Brigadier Ijaz Shah and formation of a truth commission as his statement had belittled sacrifices of the ANP leaders and activists in the war against terror.

Speaking at a hurriedly called news conference at Peshawar Press Club here on Monday, ANP provincial spokesperson Samar Haroon Bilour said if the interior minister did not resign or was not removed from his office within 10 days, the party would stage a march to Islamabad on November 11 to seek his removal. “The interior minister has no justification to remain in office after issuing a ridiculous statement which belittled the sacrifices of hundreds of ANP martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting against terrorism,” she said.

She added the diatribe of the interior minister had not only hurt the sentiments of thousands of Pakhtun families but also exposed the state policy towards terrorism and militancy. Samar Haroon Bilour, who is the daughter-in-law of late Bashir Ahmad Bilour and widow of Haroon Bashir Bilour, said the present rulers and state institutions should clarify where they stood when the ANP fought against terrorism and sacrificed hundreds of its workers and leaders, including Bashir Ahmad Bilour, Haroon Bashir Bilour and Mian Rashid Hussain, the lone son of Mian Iftikhar Hussain. She said a truth commission should be constituted to find out why and who were killing the Pakhtuns and their leadership on their soil at a time when the ANP had owned the fight against terrorists in Swat and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Samar Haroon Bilour also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government for adopting meaningful silence over the statement of Ijaz Shah and said the ANP knew well how to mobilise workers to protest against such policies.