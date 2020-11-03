Viral infection claims another life: KP govt notifies steps to combat coronavirus spread

PESHAWAR: Amid an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and particularly in the provincial capital Peshawar, the provincial government has decided to strictly implement “No face mask No entry” rule for all officers, officials and visitors in the province to stop the transmission of the viral infection.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, coronavirus claimed another life and infected 100 people on Monday. The provincial government made certain decisions and stressed the need for making arrangements at the entrances to check the temperature of all of the officials and visitors in the public places, particularly government offices. “In pursuance of the directions of NCOC and keeping in view the trends of the rapid spread of Covid-19 cases, the competent authority is pleased to notify the following for strict compliance to combat the potential outbreak of the pandemic: The instruction regarding “No face mask No entry” shall be strictly observed by all the officers, officials and visitors,” it was stated in official notification. Also, entry of visitors to public offices such as Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Governor’s House and other government offices, including directorates, autonomous bodies and regional, divisional and the district was restricted. “All visitors shall be provided with an opportunity to discuss the matters/cases on telephone / mobile and may be entry, if essential. All such visitors shall preferably be dealt at reception desks by the concerned hands,” It was stated in the notification. Also, it further stated that the offices shall be run with the presence of minimum staff to perform important tasks. It said non-essential staff, including female officers, officials with infants and toddlers up to the age of 2.5 years or in the family way, those facing health issues like flu, fever and cough, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory problems, kidney and liver diseases, diabetes, sneezing and muscular pain etc shall work from home. “Social distancing shall be observed and traditional greetings such as hugs and handshake shall be avoided in the offices and Interacting with the visitors,” the government has advised for following SOPs.