Literary body happy with Latif Afridi’s win

SWABI: The members of Qam Qalam, a literary body, have expressed hope that senior advocate Abdul Latif Afridi who has been elected as Supreme Court Bar Association president would deliver according to the expectations of the people. They were speaking at a meeting which was presided over by Qam Qalam patron-in-Chief, Dr Mohammad Jaseem. The speakers lauded the role of the senior advocate who emerged victorious in the recent bar election due to his contributions to the human rights cause.