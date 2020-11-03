Two officers transferred

The competent authority on Monday transferred two officers of the Planning & Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those transferred included Syed Muhammad Sohail (PMS BS-19), Director, SDU, and Fazal Hussain (PMS BS-18), Additional Director General (Projects). Both were directed to report to the Establishment Department, with immediate effect. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar banned illegal mining/transportation of minerals (sand, gravel etc.) in the entire district. Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under Section 188 of the PPC. The order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30-days.