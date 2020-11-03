close
Tue Nov 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

Two officers transferred

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2020

The competent authority on Monday transferred two officers of the Planning & Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Those transferred included Syed Muhammad Sohail (PMS BS-19), Director, SDU, and Fazal Hussain (PMS BS-18), Additional Director General (Projects). Both were directed to report to the Establishment Department, with immediate effect. It was notified by the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout. Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Peshawar banned illegal mining/transportation of minerals (sand, gravel etc.) in the entire district. Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against under Section 188 of the PPC. The order shall come into force forthwith and shall remain enforced for 30-days.

Latest News

More From Peshawar