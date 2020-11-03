Three books launched in Swat

MINGORA: Three books of the noted historian Abdul Qayyum Balala were launched under the auspices of Swat Adabi Sanga here on Monday.Presided over by Attaullah Jan advocate, the launching ceremony of the books named ‘Charming Swat’ (English), ‘Dastan-e-Swat’ (Urdu) and Bor Sandon (children’s stories in Pashto) was held at the residence of Haider Ali Shah Bacha.

A number of poets, writers and scholars attended the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Attaullah Jan, Fazal Mabood Saim, Zahid Khan, Shahbaz Muhammad Khan, Arshad Karim Shalmani, Dr Yahir Bostan and others said that Abdul Qayyum Balala deserved so much appreciation and tributes as he had tried his best to apprise the new generation of the beauty of Swat, tourism, history, culture and other aspects of life.

They said that everyone should play a role in informing the young generation of its rich history and culture. The poets presented their verses while the writers in their papers shed light on the books of Abdul Qayyum Balala. Fazal Mahmood Rokhan and Professor Inayatullah Khan talked about the books Dastan-e-Swat and Charming Swat, respectively.