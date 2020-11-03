Release of Editor-in-Chief demanded

PESHAWAR: The members of the media community on Monday sought the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

The protest was staged outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market. Slogans were raised against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and in support of the press freedom which the protesters said was under threat. Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Amjad Safi, Ehtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Sabz Ali Shah and others spoke on the occasion.

They slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimising the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a bid to force them to fall in line. The speakers deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 236 days on cooked-up charges in case which was over three decades old. They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for going after the opposition political parties and independent media while ignoring the alleged corrupt practices of those linked to the ruling party. The protesters said the so-called anti-graft watchdog did not take action over the massive corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project because those in the government were involved in these scams. They implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been behind bars since March 12 of this year.