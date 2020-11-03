School sealed in Mansehra over COVID-19 spread

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday sealed the government girl’s high school after four students there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik on the order of Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan sealed the school for five days after which the disinfection process of the building and rooms was started. The deputy commissioner, who paid a surprise visit to check the coronavirus standard operational procedures (SOPs) compliance at the government boy’s high school, told reporters the cases of the pandemic were on the rise steadily since the fall of the winter season.

The official said the assistant commissioners were paying visits to schools and colleges in respective tehsils to ensure that SOPs were being enforced in letter and spirit. Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Jawad Sardar Marwat also visited the main bus terminal to check the SOPs. The official directed the drives and officer-bears of the transport association to ensure compliance with SOPs.

PRICE-HIKE: The district administration strictly warned the commission agents to bring the fruit and vegetable’s prices down or face the crackdown.

“The district administration through its representatives determine the prices of fruits and vegetables every morning in front of you but vendors still sell it at a higher price, which is totally unacceptable,” the deputy commissioner told the fruit and vegetable commission agents at his officer. The commission agents and association’s office-bearers, representatives of the Food Department and assistant commissioners attended the meeting summoned by the deputy commissioner.

The commission agent’s association’s office-bearers assured the deputy commissioner that they would play a due role in maintaining the prices of the fruit and vegetables in the markets.