Efforts launched to end intra-PTI differences

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf regional governing body has decided to resolve the differences between the Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati and a local lawmaker Babar Saleem Swati to achieve party’s targets in the division.

“The party has decided to bring both the Swatis to the negotiating table to end differences between them as the party is suffering because of the internal rift in the region,” Ajmal Khan, the spokesman for the governing body, told reporters here on Monday. He said the governing body’s meeting was convened with its president Ali Asghar Khan and attended, among others, by general secretary and Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon.

The spokesman said it was decided to ask Azam Khan Swati and Babar Saleem Swati to end their differences.

“Our leadership wants a landslide in the coming local government elections in Hazara division and it could only be possible when we end our internal differences,” he explained.

He said though the district bodies in eight districts of Hazara were already reorganised and the ongoing process of reorganisation in all 26 tehsils bodies of eight districts in Hazara would be completed within the next 10 days.

“The meeting ordered district bodies to complete the reorganising of the 26 tehsils within the next 10 days otherwise a disciplinary action would be initiated against those failed to do so,” he said.