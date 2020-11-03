Doctors’ strike at ATH enters 12th day

ABBOTTABAD: The strike by doctors at the Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad entered 12th day on Monday as thousands of patients suffered due to the closure of out-patient departments (OPDs) and other allied facilities while the Board of Governors (BoG) seems to be least bothered to resolve the matter.

The strike was announced by the doctors after the removal of Hospital Director Dr Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor Faredoon Khan from their jobs on October 20 following the findings of an inquiry against them. Both officers were accused of attacking the dean’s office. The administration had got a case registered about the incident. Almost all the facilities, including OPDs, operation theatres, laboratories and other facilities have been closed, causing problems to the patients.

The Accident and Emergency Department is facing a rush of patients while the allied services have been closed for 12 days. The patients are blaming the doctors as well as members of the Board of Directors (BoD) who have not taken any step to end the strike. Some of the patients criticized the new health system under Medical Teaching Institution reforms and selection of board members from other provinces.

When contacted, Dean, Ayub Medical College Prof Dr Umar Farooq, told The News that doctors had no moral or legal ground to go on strike as BoG had taken the action against the doctor and security supervisor after conducting inquiry. He said a notification had already been issued about the extension of health emergency to the entire province and closing essential services at hospitals was unlawful. Providing copy of the notification to The News, he said any staff member of the hospital not performing his duty would be considered absent and dealt with as per rules. Medical Director, Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb, said the removal of two employees of the hospital was in accordance with the efficiency and discipline rules. He said an inquiry was initiated and Khayal Afridi and Security Supervisor Faredoon Khan were removed from their services. The director said the two persons had filed an appeal in the Peshawar High Court but their case was rejected. Dr Ahsan Aurangzeb said that due to the strike, both OPDs and operation theatres have been closed, causing severe hardships to the public. He argued that this strike was being held to save a doctor and a security supervisor who were behind the attack on the dean of the Ayub Medical College.