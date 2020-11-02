Villagers oppose GDA’s control over their areas

HARIPUR: The residents of four patwar areas of Khanpur tehsil have demanded the provincial government to either attach their areas with the capital city of Islamabad or create Makhniyal Development Authority.

“We are not happy with the decision of making our areas part of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA),” demanded the jirga. The grand jirga was held in Neelan Bhoto village of Khanpur tehsil here. The notables from all the four patwar circles of Garamthon, Muslimabad, Barkot and Khariyan attended the Jirga. It was convened to discuss the problems being faced by landowners after the decision to their areas under the administrative control of GDA.