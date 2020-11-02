PPP leader calls for boycotting French products

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said that the statement and actions of France president were unacceptable and unforgivable, which has hurt the sentiments of entire Muslim Ummah.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the so-called civilised and developed countries were bent on ruining peace of the entire world in the name of freedom of expression and they are fanning religious hatred.

The PPP provincial president said the sacrilegious cartoon of the holy prophet (peace be upon him) was the biggest terrorism in the world and publications of such cartoons under the supervision of the French government was shameful and condemnable.

Humayun Khan said the government of Pakistan should convene a meeting of Islamic countries and draw a future line of action to block the way of such insulting cartoons in future.

He asked the government of Pakistan to sever diplomatic ties with France and expel its diplomat from the country and the Muslim should boycott France products throughout the world. He said the process of such publication had been started from Denmark and has reached France now.

Humayun Khan said that all prophets and religious books are sacred for Muslims but added that some elements and terrorists were constantly hurting the sentiments of Muslims.

He said that time has come for all Muslim countries to jointly draw a line of action and declare France president as terrorist. He said they would render every sacrifice to protect the honour of the holy prophet.

He said the so-called champion of the state of Madina should take notice and expel French diplomats from the country and boycott their products.