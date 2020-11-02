Hizb leader martyred in Kashmir battle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HELD SRINAGAR: The Indian forces martyred the leader of a Kashmir group here on Sunday, authorities said.
Hizbul Mujahideen leader Saifullah Mir, also known as Musaib and Doctor Saif, was martyred in a gunbattle in the Rangreth area of Srinagar, police said. Dr Saif treated militants injured in encounters with the Indian security forces.