Four dengue patients reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Four more patients have been confirmed positive for dengue virus during the last 24 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 197 so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Sunday.

Three patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore and one in Attock. Nine dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

The Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 74 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively so far. Islamabad, however, confirmed 31 cases of dengue virus.

The dengue larvae have been found in 778 houses in Rawalpindi and 149 houses in Lahore in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 61 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi and 37 outdoor places in Faisalabad in the last one week.