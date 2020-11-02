Protesters want permission for shrine repair

KOHAT: The devotees of a saint blocked the Kohat-Hangu Road to protest against the government for not allowing them to repair the damaged structure of the shrine.

The members of the Shia sect staged the protest at Kacha Pakka area and blocked the Hangu-Kohat Road. While members of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat staged the protest at Nusratkhel area at Hangu-Kohat Road.

The blockade of the road inconvenienced the passengers. A heavy contingent of the police arrived on the spot to avert any eventuality.

They were protesting against the government for not allowing them to carry out necessary repairs at the shrine of Syed Anwar Shah Mian at Kalaya in Orakzai tribal district.

The protesters vowed that the protest would continue until the government accepted their demand.