Interior minister’s statement violated NAP: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The PPP while demanding apology from Interior Minister Brig (R) Aijaz Shah said his statement of threatening opposition of attack by the Taliban is violation of National Action Plan (NAP).

“These kinds of irresponsible statements by the federal ministers have caused a difficult situation for Pakistan in Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The ministers validate the allegations on Pakistan by the world,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said Aijaz Shah should ask for pardon from the entire nation and the martyrs of PPP, ANP and other political parties' workers.

“Due to this dual policy and actions, the world does not recognise the sacrifices offered by thousands of our Army troops and citizens,” he said.

“Why the people who issue certificates of treason are silent over this statement of Aijaz Shah,” he asked.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said the nation is now aware of the reality of the allegations of treason.