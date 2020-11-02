Opposition’s narrative against national interest: KP CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition’s recent narrative is totally against the interests of Pakistan, adding opposition leaders should repent over their negative politics.

In a statement, the CM said Pakistanis will not let any nefarious conspiracy succeed against Pakistan, adding the opposition leaders did not avoid holding gatherings despite the second wave of coronavirus. He said the opposition leaders have no sentiments for people as they are unaware of problems of common man.

They are only busy scoring political points instead of standing with people. Opposition made a vicious attempt to divide people, he added.

He condemned negative role of the opposition. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has always given priority to national interest whereas opposition parties have always ignored the interests of Pakistan for their personal gain.

Opposition leaders will be held accountable for their anti-Pakistan statements, the CM said, adding it is unfortunate that the opposition leaders’ statement is benefiting the enemy of Pakistan.

The mentality of the party leaders who have been in power for last three decades has been exposed. Politics is the name of serving people but the opposition parties have damaged Pakistan's interests for the sake of their interests.

He said people of Pakistan strongly condemned every effort for making the national institutions controversial. Pakistanis are standing with their institutions and will continue to support them. There is no future for those who are speaking against the institutions, the CM added and maintained that people have now recognised the faces of the looters in the guise of leaders.

By issuing such irresponsible statements unwise oppositions leaders are pleasing Modi and his followers. Opposition has proved that it only wants protection of their personal interests, the CM said.