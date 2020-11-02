Two killed while installing tower on mountain

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed when an iron string, with the help of which they were shifting a cellular company’s tower to a high mountain, broke in the Kandia valley of Upper Kohistan.

“They were shifting electrical goods to install a signal tower at a high mountain in the area through an iron string, which broke and they fell on the ground,” Jehanzeb Khan, the deputy superintendent of police Upper Kohistan, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that the locals rushed the injured Mohammad Ahsan and Fazl Nabi to a hospital, where doctors pronounced both of them dead. In another incident in Lassan Nawab area, one Mohammad Tanveer allegedly committed suicide jumping into River Siran. Cops of Pulrah Police Station rushed to the scene and started a search operation to recover the body.