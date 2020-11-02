India sends new name for chargé d’affaires

NEWS DELHI: India has sent a new name to Pakistan for the post of the acting head of Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The name proposed is of ex-director, Pakistan — Suresh at the Ministry of External Affairs and will be the Deputy Commissioner of India and overall chargé d’affaires at the mission.

While no decision has been taken by Pakistan yet on the acceptance of the name, foreign media reported.

Pakistan had denied a visa for Jayant Khobragade, a senior Indian diplomat whose name was earlier proposed by New Delhi in June. Pakistan rejected Khobragade’s name since they said he is too senior for the post.

Khobragade who has served in Russia, Kazakhstan, Spain, Pakistan was India’s envoy to the Kyrgyz Republic between 2013 to 2017.

As a protocol, countries send names of the envoys and diplomats, it will appoint to the country of the appointment. Usually, not much of a problem comes and the country of appointment accepts the name without much of ado.