Power, gas outages: Jirga threatens to besiege Wapda House, SNGPL offices

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar Qaumi Jirga on Sunday threatened to lay siege to the Wapda House and the SNGPL offices in protest against the unannounced power and gas outages.

The threat was issued at a meeting of the jirga, which was held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Arbab Khizer Hayat, who is also spokesman of the forum.

Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Kashif Azam, Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Atif-ur-Rahman, Yasin Khalil, Ziaullah Afridi, Alamgir Khalil, Malik Mahar Elahi, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and others attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Arbab Khizer Hayat said that eight to 12 hours loadshedding of electricity and the low gas pressure had made life miserable for the people of Peshawar.

He added that the power cuts also created the shortage of drinking water. He maintained that the people faced difficulty in doing their routine chores due to prolonged power outages.

The PML-N leader threatened that the residents of Peshawar would besiege the Wapda House and the SNGPL offices if the unscheduled loadshedding and the gas low pressure issues were not addressed forthwith.

He said that the selected government would be responsible if the situation turned violent during the protest.