Hospital gate damaged in North Waziristan rocket attack

Mon Nov 02, 2020
MIRANSHAH: The main gate of the Civil Hospital in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, was partially damaged when a rocket fired from an unknown direction struck it on Sunday.

However, no casualty was reported in the rocket attack.

The police said that a rocket was fired from an unknown destination, which hit the main gate and damaged it partially. Reports said that there was a checkpost of security forces adjacent to the main gate but the attack caused no loss of life.

