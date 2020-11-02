Hospital gate damaged in North Waziristan rocket attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: The main gate of the Civil Hospital in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, was partially damaged when a rocket fired from an unknown direction struck it on Sunday.
However, no casualty was reported in the rocket attack.
The police said that a rocket was fired from an unknown destination, which hit the main gate and damaged it partially. Reports said that there was a checkpost of security forces adjacent to the main gate but the attack caused no loss of life.