Two more die of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: Two more people died of coronavirus and 85 tested positive for the infectious disease on Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the latest two human losses, the death toll from the disease reached 1279 in the province.

Both of the patients, who died of coronavirus, belonged to Peshawar. Also, with 85 people having been diagnosed with the viral infection, the number of infected people has risen to 728 in the new wave of coronavirus in the province.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has so far reported 39,649 positive cases since the outbreak of the disease. In KP, the provincial capital city of Peshawar has suffered more human losses than any other city in the province where 604 people had died as a result of Covid-19.

Swat district, with 102 human losses, is second in terms of fatalities from coronavirus in the province, followed by Abbottabad with 92 deaths.