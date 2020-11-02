Police recover two kidnapped workers of PML-F

SUKKUR: Police claimed to have recovered two kidnapped workers of the PML-F after an encounter. SSP Sukkur Irfan Samo, in a press note, said that the Sukkur Police had cordoned off Sindhija and Gudpur Katcha area of Sukkur after receiving information that dacoits were shifting kidnapped persons to another place. He said that dacoits fired upon the police, which was retaliated by the Sukkur Police. He said that after an exchange of firing, the dacoits freed the kidnapped victims. Muhammed Siddique Behan and Rafiq Chakirani, said to be PML-F activists of Sanghar who were kidnapped from the Sukkur-Multan Motorway from the jurisdiction of Pano Aqil two months ago, were among those released. He said that two kidnappers were also in police custody and under interrogation. PML-F Sukkur leader Hussain Shah said that the law and order situation in rural Sindh was extremely bad and there were kidnapping for ransom incidents and robberies.

Meanwhile, SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh said police got freed a kidnapped victim Saifuddin Jafferi during an operation in the Katcha area against criminals.