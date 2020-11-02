Health cover for allThumbs up for KP govt: Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile, calling it a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat-e-Madina.
In a tweet, he said, “Congratulations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for giving health insurance cover to all those with a KP domicile. This is a huge step towards making Pakistan a welfare state based on Riyasat e Madina”.
A video clip has also been shared on his Twitter account in this connection, showing that people of all ages, having KP domicile, now have health insurance cover.