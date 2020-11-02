JI chief threatens march on Islamabad if demands not met

KHAR: Launching a countrywide campaign against price-hike, unemployment, corruption, worsening law and order and injustice, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday threatened to march on Peshawar and Islamabad if his party’s demands were not accepted.

JI provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Member Provincial Assembly Sirajuddin Khan, JI Bajaur office-bearers Sardar Khan, Qari Abdul Majeed, Maulana Waheed Gul and others also spoke on the occasion.

The last general election, he alleged, were rigged by force, incompetent and incapable people were given government and now the country and nation were bearing the brunt of those illegal and unconstitutional practices.

The JI chief claimed that the US and India had celebrated the defeat of religious parties in the last general election.

Coming down hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for reneging on its pledges, Sirajul Haq said the incumbent government in connivance with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) did legislation in haste to appease the international lenders and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“The champions of ‘change’ and good governance took huge loans from the international financial institutions on high interest rates during the last two and a half years’ rule but now no positive change could be seen in the standard of living of the people,” he added.

He said there was no difference between the leaders of the PTI, PPP and PML-N.

They said that the JI public meeting in Bajaur would prove the last nail in the coffin of the PTI government as the rulers had deceived the masses on hollow slogans of ‘change’ and corruption-free Pakistan.