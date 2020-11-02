Plan to ensure error-free, transparent, merit-based FPSC exams

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is being asked to introduce digital evaluation of examinations of the Central Superior Service (SCC) to do away with the possibility of errors that could compromise merit.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has moved a bill in the upper house of parliament to this effect.

The bill seeks to add a new clause in the FPSC ordinance 1977, stating that the FPSC shall make necessary arrangements and standard operating procedures for conducting digital evaluation of competitive exams and shall specify a date for the commencement of the operation of digitalization.

The bill states that for this purpose, digital evaluation means a system for uploading answer scripts on the centralized database, accessing them and displaying marks and marked answer sheets, including checking the responses across the website.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that in a country like Pakistan, where a large segment of the population comprises educated unemployed youth, young aspirants try their best to get a government job for which they have to go through an assessment procedure. The assessment is done through a paper-based system, which not only requires six to seven months for results to be declared but also the possibility of errors that ‘compromise meritocracy’.

The main reason is the high volume of answer scripts that need to be evaluated. The undue waiting period further leads to a delay in conducting interviews and designating the shortlisted officers. Other major glitches include lack of high quality evaluators available and the incapacity of executing parallel evaluation of paper-based sheets.

The statement said the benefits of digital evaluation include reduced time for evaluation, leading to a swifter and smoother assessment process, minimising the possibility of errors that were present in the manual set-up and a greater transparency of the assessment procedure since students can access their answer scripts online. Digital evaluation could be a great asset in fixing the blindspots and limitations in the assessment process.

“The need is felt to comprehensively deliberate and legislate to incorporate digital advancement in a country like ours. The situation clamours to introduce this bill, which has been designed to achieve this purpose”, the statement said.

The proposal, if accepted, could introduce transparency in the CSS examinations and dispense with inordinate delays in the announcement of results. The candidates who sit for the written exams do not always know the date of the announcement of results.

Several years ago, an FPSC chairman had tried hard to streamline the system and get rid of the inordinate delays. However, his successors did not pursue this reform. Under the existing system, some candidates who perform well in the written tests are often not selected after the viva voce where those conducting this process have the discretion to grant extra marks to aspirants. It is an exercise in futility if a candidate challenges the award of marks in the written examination or interview because the FPSC invariably sticks to its decision.